Kenneth Franklin Hunt
Fayetteville—Kenneth Franklin Hunt, 66 of Fayetteville passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020.
Kenneth was born January 3, 1954 in Cumberland County, NC to the late Orabell Squires and William Frank Hunt.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Webster Hunt and sister, Shirley Hunt.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 2 pm at Lafayette Memorial Park.
Kenneth is survived by his sister, Linda Hunt Archbell and husband, Bill and niece, Cindy Brehm.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.