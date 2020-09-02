1/
Kenneth Franklin Hunt
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth Franklin Hunt
Fayetteville—Kenneth Franklin Hunt, 66 of Fayetteville passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020.
Kenneth was born January 3, 1954 in Cumberland County, NC to the late Orabell Squires and William Frank Hunt.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Webster Hunt and sister, Shirley Hunt.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 2 pm at Lafayette Memorial Park.
Kenneth is survived by his sister, Linda Hunt Archbell and husband, Bill and niece, Cindy Brehm.
Online condolences may be sent to www.jerniganwarren.com
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sep. 2 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Lafayette Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-1331
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jernigan Warren Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved