Kenneth Lee Fulcher, Jr.
Eastover—Kenneth Lee Fulcher, Jr. (Little Kenny), 21 of Eastover, NC, went home to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Sunday October 25th, 2020. As this was very unexpected, we know he was called to heaven to love and put smiles on so many faces as he did here on earth. He is now rejoicing with his 2 grandfathers and grandma whom he loved more than life itself. And we know he is looking down on all his family and friends praying for comfort and peace in this time of hurt. Little Kenny was a devoted friend, brother, son, nephew, uncle and cousin. He loved spending time fishing, hunting, and riding his side by side with his family and friends. He had a heart the size of Texas and there is no doubt he loved everyone. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him. Little Kenny is survived by his parents, Robin and Kenneth Fulcher; his brothers Garret Lee and wife Maria Fulcher, Brian and wife Nicole Fulcher, and his sister Holly Fulcher; his grandmother, Frances Lee Fulcher, and so many aunts, uncles, cousins, niece and nephews. Fly high Kenny and SEND IT ONE MORE TIME for all of us down here. We love you more than you will ever know. The wake will be held Thursday, October 29th from 6pm-8pm at Fayetteville Community Church. His funeral will be Friday, October 30th at 10AM also at Fayetteville Community Church. Interment will follow at Fayetteville Memorial Cemetery.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.sullivanshighland.com
.
Services are entrusted to Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory.