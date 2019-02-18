|
Kenneth Lee Mims
Fayetteville — Kenneth Lee Mims, 74 of Fayetteville passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019 at UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill.
Kenneth was born November 20, 1944 in Danville, Virginia to the late Lillie and Kenneth Mims. He was an Air Force veteran. Kenneth was a member and deacon at New Testament Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Jernigan-Warren Chapel. Burial will follow at Lafayette Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Kenneth is survived by his wife, Brenda Mims; daughter, Toni Mims Hensley and husband Jeff; son, Kray Mims and wife Dianah Mae; brother, Freddie Mims and wife Donna; sisters, Alice Schultz and Becky Campbell; grandchildren, Brittany Sitzler, Lynwood Mims, and Logan Hensley.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the SECU Family House, 123 Old Mason Farm Rd. Chapel Hill, NC 27517.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2019