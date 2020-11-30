Kenneth Neal Turlington
Fayetteville—Kenneth Neal Turlington, 56, Fayetteville, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020. He is survived by his mother, Mary Lou Turlington, brothers Frank Daley Turlington (Crystal) and Rev. John McRae Turlington (Anita), niece Elizabeth Daley Turlington and nephew John Haubenreich (Sara Beth).
A lifelong resident of Fayetteville, Neal cheerfully served customers at the family businesses, Ideal Auto Supply and Bragg Auto Parts. As a young man, Neal excelled in football and baseball, ultimately earning a football scholarship to Clemson University as an Offensive Tackle for legendary Coach Danny Ford. In 1982, he was listed as one of the top 11 high school football prospects in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Named as one of America's Outstanding Names and Faces in 1983, Neal was awarded a position on the 1982 All-State North Carolina Football team as an Offensive Tackle for Terry Sanford High School. In the 1982 North Carolina Shrine Bowl, he played Offensive Tackle. As a pitcher on the Terry Sanford Baseball Team, he was named to the Southeastern 4-A Conference All-Conference Team.
Neal will be remembered for his kind disposition and sense of humor. He was fiercely loyal to his family and friends, especially his mother Mary Lou, and loved spending time with his "Thunderbuddy" Jaden and cat Bucky.
Services will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent to www.jerniganwarren.com
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301