Butler Funeral Home
401 W Roseboro St
Roseboro, NC 28382
Kevin Hobbs

Kevin Hobbs Obituary
Kevin Hobbs
Roseboro—Charles Kevin Hobbs, 48 of Roseboro, passed away Saturday June 15, 2019.
Kevin was born on January 23, 1971 in Nash County and was the son of Charles Jerry and Helen Sue Faircloth Hobbs. He was preceded in death by his mother; and grandmother, Alice Faircloth.
He is survived by his father, Jerry Hobbs; brothers, Jeremy Shane Hobbs and wife Kim, and William Shane Hobbs; nephews, Jeremy Shane Hobbs II, and Zeb Melvin; niece, Lilly Melvin; grandfather, William Earl Faircloth; uncles, Johnny Dean Faircloth and wife Teresa, and Tony Hobbs; and aunt, Dale Hobbs.
The visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Thursday June 20, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro Street, Roseboro.
Butler Funeral Home of Roseboro is serving the family.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from June 18 to June 19, 2019
