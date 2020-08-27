1/
Kiara Murrell
Kiara Murrell
Fayetteville— Kiara Murrell, 36, passed August 22, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held Monday, August 31, 2020 3:00 P.M. at Colvin Funeral Home Chapel, 2010 Murchison Road, Fayetteville.



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 27 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Colvin Funeral Home
August 26, 2020
I miss you sunshine.
Gloria Bulls
Friend
August 25, 2020
Kiara was the most amazing sweetest person I ever came across. She was open and honest about everything and would want to make sure you were okay before herself. I love her as my own sister. I will always be thankful for her being in my life and helping me through so much. I love you Kiara always and forever.
Errogant Akins
Friend
