Kiara Murrell Fayetteville— Kiara Murrell, 36, passed August 22, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held Monday, August 31, 2020 3:00 P.M. at Colvin Funeral Home Chapel, 2010 Murchison Road, Fayetteville.
Kiara was the most amazing sweetest person I ever came across. She was open and honest about everything and would want to make sure you were okay before herself. I love her as my own sister. I will always be thankful for her being in my life and helping me through so much. I love you Kiara always and forever.
Errogant Akins
Friend
