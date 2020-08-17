1/1
Kikue Moroyama Keso
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kikue's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kikue Moroyama Keso
Fayetteville—Kikue Moroyama Keso passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 16, 2020.
She is survived by her husband, CWO Retired, John R. Keso of the home for 63 years of marriage; and her sister, Yasuko Miyata of Tokyo, Japan.
A Graveside Celebration of Life Service will be held at Cumberland Memorial Gardens in Fayetteville, NC on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 10:00 AM, officiating by Reverend Billy Shaw and Jun Matsuzaki.
In lieu of flowers, donations to be made out to the Animal Humane Society and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA).



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cumberland Memorial Gardens
4509 Raeford Road
Fayetteville, NC 28304
9104255165
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cumberland Memorial Gardens

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved