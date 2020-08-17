Kikue Moroyama KesoFayetteville—Kikue Moroyama Keso passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 16, 2020.She is survived by her husband, CWO Retired, John R. Keso of the home for 63 years of marriage; and her sister, Yasuko Miyata of Tokyo, Japan.A Graveside Celebration of Life Service will be held at Cumberland Memorial Gardens in Fayetteville, NC on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 10:00 AM, officiating by Reverend Billy Shaw and Jun Matsuzaki.In lieu of flowers, donations to be made out to the Animal Humane Society and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA).