Kimberlie "Kimi" West
Spivey's Corner—Kimberlie "Kimi" West passed away on October 23, 2019 at the age of 54.
Mrs. West is survived by her loving husband, Bobby D. West, of 19 years. They were married on October 21, 2000 in Fayetteville, NC. They met while working at Barnhill Contracting.
Mrs. West is predeceased by her step-father, Francis J. McChrystal.
Mrs. West is survived by her mother Frances A. McChrystal. Also, her father James A. McCormick and her step mother Barbara McCormick.
Mrs. West is lovingly remembered by her children Chad and Corinna; sisters Kelli, Kathi, and Kristina; nieces Bobbie, Lia, Kelsey, and Kaylee; nephews Dustin and Brandon.
Mrs. West was born in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 26, 1965. She graduated from Radford High, Hawaii in 1983.
Mrs. West enjoyed going to the beach and hosting family events.
The memorial service will be held at Taylors Chapel Church of God of Prophecy this Saturday at 3 p.m. A visitation will take place at The West Estates, following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Taylors Chapel Church of God of Prophecy, 420 Taylors Chapel Road, Dunn, North Carolina.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019