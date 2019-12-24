|
|
Kimberly Ann Faddis
Hope Mills—On Sunday, December 22, 2019, Kimberly Ann Faddis, of Fayetteville, passed away suddenly at the age of 62 at her home. Kim will forever be remembered by her husband and best friend, Jim, their children, Nikki and Tony Watterson and Trisha and Bobby Lee, special friend and brother-in-law, Jack Faddis, by her grandchildren Kayla and Stephen Huff, Kori Watterson, Luther Cummings, James Watterson, and Olivia Lee, and by her nephews, Cameron Watson and Anthony Burnette. Kim was preceded in death by her son, James Adair Faddis, her mother and stepfather, Fred and Wanda Burnette, her father, James Hall, her sister, Freda Faddis, her brother, Toby Burnette, and her nephew, Christopher Watson. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Reeves Funeral Home in Hope Mills, NC. Followed by services at 3 p.m. A private burial with family and close friends will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to It Takes a Village Animal Rescue in Sanford, NC.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Dec. 24 to Dec. 27, 2019