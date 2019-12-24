Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reeves Funeral Home
3308 North Main Street
Hope Mills, NC 28348
(910) 424-3700
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Reeves Funeral Home
3308 North Main Street
Hope Mills, NC 28348
View Map
Service
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
3:00 PM
Burial
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery

Kimberly Ann Faddis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kimberly Ann Faddis Obituary
Kimberly Ann Faddis
Hope Mills—On Sunday, December 22, 2019, Kimberly Ann Faddis, of Fayetteville, passed away suddenly at the age of 62 at her home. Kim will forever be remembered by her husband and best friend, Jim, their children, Nikki and Tony Watterson and Trisha and Bobby Lee, special friend and brother-in-law, Jack Faddis, by her grandchildren Kayla and Stephen Huff, Kori Watterson, Luther Cummings, James Watterson, and Olivia Lee, and by her nephews, Cameron Watson and Anthony Burnette. Kim was preceded in death by her son, James Adair Faddis, her mother and stepfather, Fred and Wanda Burnette, her father, James Hall, her sister, Freda Faddis, her brother, Toby Burnette, and her nephew, Christopher Watson. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Reeves Funeral Home in Hope Mills, NC. Followed by services at 3 p.m. A private burial with family and close friends will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to It Takes a Village Animal Rescue in Sanford, NC.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Dec. 24 to Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kimberly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -