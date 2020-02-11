Home

Kyle David Patterson

Kyle David Patterson Obituary
Kyle David Patterson
Spring Lake—Kyle David Patterson 40, of Spring Lake died Sunday, February 9, 2020 at his home. He was born August 15, 1979 in Columbus County, son of Shirley Johnson and the late Gaaron Patterson.
Kyle was a musician and composer. He owned and operated KDP Studio in Spring Lake, NC. He was a talented guitarist and pianist.
He was preceded in death by father, Gaaron Patterson; paternal grandmother, Annie Belle Patterson; paternal grandfather, Dewey Patterson; maternal grandfathers, Tommy Lee Johnson and Al Black.
He is survived by his mother, Shirley Johnson of Spring Lake; brother, Jason Patterson and wife, Jamie of Chadbourn; maternal grandmother, Jackie Black of Spring Lake; stepmother, Louise Patterson of Whiteville; Uncle Tommy Johnson of Raleigh.
His funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm Monday, February 17, 2020, at New Hope Baptist Church with Rev. Darrin Moore officiating.
Burial will be in Peacock's Columbus Memorial Park.
Online condolences may be made at www.peacockfuneralhome.net
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
