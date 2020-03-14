|
Kyoung Soon Robbins
Fayetteville—Kyoung Soon Robbins, age 76, of Fayetteville passed away peacefully on March 12, 2020 at her home. She was born in Korea on October 23, 1943 the daughter of the late Sonny Mussehl and Young Cho Mussehl.
Kyoung was an avid bingo player, she loved to go to the beach with her family and she enjoyed gardening. She was devoted to her family, loved spending time with them and was compassionate and caring.
Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Lorenzo Robbins of the home; daughters, Catherine Robbins and Susan Dennis and husband Michael; Grandchildren, Christina Rappleye, Michelle Rappleye, Sarah Loughman (Timothy), Jessica Colwell (Matthew) and Jonathan Rappleye; great grandchildren, Gabriel Mebane, Emillia Lilly, Brayden Colwell, Camille Butler, Arianna Butler, Anthony Butler, Henry Loughman, Clair Colwell and George Loughman; grand dog, Brindlee, and numerous other loving family and friends.
A memorial service will be held 6 PM Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Reeves Funeral Home of Hope Mills, NC. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020