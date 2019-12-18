|
L. Stacy Weaver, Jr.
Fayetteville—L. Stacy Weaver, Jr., age 90, passed away December 16, 2019, at his home in Fayetteville, NC.
Born May 23, 1929, in Morganton, NC, he was the son of the late L. Stacy Weaver, Sr. and Elizabeth Hallyburton Weaver. Because his father was an educator and had a passion for farming, Stacy grew up in several small Western NC towns, including Jonesville, Rutherford College (Valdese) and Statesville. His two brothers, the late Dr. Charles Horace Weaver and Dr. Walter Parker Weaver, were his life-long best friends.
In 1947, when his father was Superintendent of the Durham City Schools, Stacy entered Duke University as a "town boy," where he earned his undergraduate (AB 1951) and law degrees (JD 1953). While in law school, he served in the National Guard, reaching the rank of Sergeant. During the two years after graduating from Duke, Stacy worked as an Instructional and Staff Attorney in the Duke Law School Legal Aid Clinic.
In August 1954, at the request of Terry Sanford, Stacy moved to Fayetteville and began his 54-year career of law practice. He began as an associate in law with Terry Sanford and Charles G. Rose, Jr. In 1955, Sanford and Weaver moved to the Grace Pittman building downtown. Two of Terry Sanford's hometown friends and lawyers joined the firm, which became Sanford, Phillips, McCoy & Weaver. Sanford was elected Governor in 1960 and departed for Raleigh. Dick Phillips left about same time to join the faculty at UNC Law School. With subsequent additions, the firm's name changed to McCoy, Weaver, Wiggins, Cleveland & Raper, which it remained for many years.
Early in his career, Stacy tried civil and criminal cases in both federal and state courts. In addition, he argued cases in the N.C. Court of Appeals, the N.C. Supreme Court, and the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals. In latter years, he concentrated on civil practice and developed expertise in zoning.
Among his clients, he was proud to serve as the principal counsel for both Methodist College (now Methodist University) and Fayetteville Technical Institute (now Fayetteville Technical Community College) from their respective inceptions in 1957 and 1963. In 2003, he assumed "of counsel" status at the firm and became part-time Vice President for Legal Affairs at Fayetteville Technical Community College until his retirement in June 2007.
Stacy has been referred to by his peers as a keen, bright, remarkable man. His commitment to public service included serving as President or Chairman of Fayetteville Jaycees, Fayetteville Civic Music Association, Cumberland County Board of Social Services, Arts Council of Fayetteville/Cumberland County (founding president; served two consecutive terms), Cumberland County Association for the Blind, Olde Fayetteville Association, Cumberland County Bar Association, Methodist College Foundation, Fayetteville Technical Community College Foundation, Fayetteville Kiwanis Club (president, 1973); Distinguished President Designation from Kiwanis International; Duke Law Alumni Association, United Way of Cumberland County and Young Lawyers.
Stacy also served on the boards of Boys and Girls Club of Cumberland County, Contact of Fayetteville Crisis Help Line, YMCA, Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce and the Women's Center.
Like his father and grandfather, Stacy taught Sunday school in the Methodist Church for many years. He also served as Lay Leader, Chair of Administrative Board and Pastor/Parrish Relations Committee, and Delegate to Jurisdictional Conference.
Stacy was inducted into The Order of the Long Leaf Pine Society in 2012, among the highest honors the Governor of North Carolina can bestow. He was honored by Fayetteville Kiwanis Club with the J.O. Tally Award for Outstanding Service to the "K" Family in 2013, the E.J. Wells Cup in 1982, and was named a Hixon Fellow. He received public service awards from the Jaycees, the Boys and Girls Club and the Olde Fayetteville Association.
Although busy with his professional and public obligations, Stacy always had time for his family and friends He was cordial to all and was known for his dry wit and good humor. He was an avid supporter of his alma mater and a Duke basketball season ticket holder since the late 1960s. He loved to spend summers at his mountain home in Maggie Valley, where family often visited, and he could golf with his sons and beloved younger brother Walter.
Stacy is survived by his spouse of 38 years, Carolyn Cone Weaver; three children from his previous 25-year marriage to Julia Parrott McCutcheon of Durham, NC: his daughter, Elizabeth McCutcheon Weaver, and her husband, David Feinman, of Los Angeles, CA; and two sons, L. Stacy Weaver III and his wife, Sabrina Weaver, of Fuquay Varina, NC, and J. Clinton Weaver and his wife, Su Jung Weaver, of Long Island, NY; his grandchildren Peter Feinman, Matthew Feinman and wife Jessica, Gia Weaver, San Ha Kim and Keiley Redding; and stepdaughters Carolyn Dale Carlson of Fajardo, Puerto Rico, and Linda Rae Hehn of Birmingham, AL; and his step-grandsons Jesse Hehn, his wife Rachel Hehn and their daughter Gracie (the family's first great-grandbaby) of Arlington, VA, and Michael Hehn of High Point, NC.
A visitation will be held from 2 – 3 PM on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Rogers and Breece Funeral Home. A Tribute from the family and friends will follow at 3 PM.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that charitable donations be made to Methodist University or Duke University.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019