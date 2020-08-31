1/1
Lacel Monk
Lacel Monk
Fayetteville—Lacel ?Rambo" Monk, 71, was called to his eternal resting place on August 26, 2020. He entered this world on February 19, 1949, in Sampson County, North Carolina to the late Atkin and LuBertha Monk.
Left to cherish Lacel's memories, his wife Jeannette Monk and his children Cheri McMillian (Rodney), Tamela Nasim, Yulonda Johnson-Smith (Corey), Shamina Jones, and Lashunda Monk-White (Kareem). His grandchildren, Sacoyah Montgomery, Aijalon "AJ" McMillian, Javonna Jones, Victoria McAllister, Alemah McMillian, Najee Nasim, Khadejah Monk, La'Trell Monk, Tia Cheese, Charley Johnson, Catherine Johnson, and Eniyah McMillian. His great-grandchildren, Blythe McAllister, Kay'Vion Jones, Ka'Mori Henderson with a new addition on the way Aydin McMillian. His brother Bobby Monk, and a host of nieces, nephews, and in-laws.
Lacel was and still is the epitome of what a real man should be.
Funeral Services will be 11:00 AM Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at LaFayette Funeral Home, 6651 Raeford Rd. Fayetteville, NC 28304 with Elder Rodney H. McMillian officiating.
Burial with Military Honors will follow in Roseboro Snow Hill Cemetery, Roseboro, NC.



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lafayette Funeral Home
6651 Raeford Rd
Fayetteville, NC 28304
(910) 867-1500
