Lacy Williams, Jr.
Fayetteville—Lacy Williams, Jr., 85, of Fayetteville passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019.
Lacy was born September 16, 1933 in Montgomery County, NC to the late Bertie and Lacy Williams, Sr.
Lacy was a faithful member of Mt. Gilead Baptist Church. He was a retired Director of Environmental Health for the Cumberland County Health Department. Lacy was a volunteer at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center for over a decade.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Mt. Gilead Baptist Church with Rev. Richard Brown, officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Sunday.
Lacy is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Macy L. Williams of the home; son, Lacy Williams, III of Fayetteville; daughter, Gail Williams Ellyson and husband, David of Raleigh; grandchildren, Hannah Macy Ellyson and William Campbell Ellyson.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000 Boone, NC 28607.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.
