Fayetteville Observer Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-1331
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Mt. Gilead Baptist Church
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Mt. Gilead Baptist Church

Lacy Williams Jr.


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lacy Williams Jr. Obituary
Lacy Williams, Jr.
Fayetteville—Lacy Williams, Jr., 85, of Fayetteville passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019.
Lacy was born September 16, 1933 in Montgomery County, NC to the late Bertie and Lacy Williams, Sr.
Lacy was a faithful member of Mt. Gilead Baptist Church. He was a retired Director of Environmental Health for the Cumberland County Health Department. Lacy was a volunteer at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center for over a decade.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Mt. Gilead Baptist Church with Rev. Richard Brown, officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Sunday.
Lacy is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Macy L. Williams of the home; son, Lacy Williams, III of Fayetteville; daughter, Gail Williams Ellyson and husband, David of Raleigh; grandchildren, Hannah Macy Ellyson and William Campbell Ellyson.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000 Boone, NC 28607.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
Download Now