Ladrell R. King
Parkton— Ladrell King, 18, passed June 7, 2020. A visitation will be held on Saturday. June 13, 2020 4:00 - 6:00 P.M. at Colvin Funeral Home Chapel 2010 Murchison Road, Fayetteville, NC . Funeral service will be Sunday June 14, 2020 1:00 P.M. at the Colvin Funeral Home Chapel.Burial: Rockfish Memorial Park.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.