Jacksonville—Dr. Lafayette Parker, age 100, of Jacksonville, died Wednesday, December 2, 2020.

A private service will be held at the Rose Hill Funeral Home Chapel in Rose Hill on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 11:00 am.

Lafayette graduated from Fayetteville State University. He served on the faculty at FSU as Academic Dean. He also served and retired as Academic Vice Chancellor at Winston-Salem State University.

Left to cherish his precious memories: his daughter, Eunicea Parker of Jacksonville; brother, Nehemiah E. Parker (Doris) of Kinston; sister, Ernestine R. Davis of Philadelphia, PA; a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.



