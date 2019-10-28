|
Lamar Powell
Spring Lake—Lamar Powell, 74, of Spring Lake passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Highsmith-Rainey Hospital in Fayetteville, NC.
Lamar retired from the United States Army as Sergeant First Class with over 22 years of service to his country. During his service he earned numerous medals and ribbons. He also served as the Alcohol and Drug Coordinator where he helped his comrades battle their addictions. Lamar also enjoyed reading anything he could find, but mostly enjoyed books about business and especially the Bible. When he wasn't reading, he liked to watch wrestling on T.V. and playing with his beloved dogs.
He is preceded in death by his parents, James and Willie (Jones) Powell, as well as many other relatives. Lamar is survived by his loving wife, Emma and their 3 dogs, along with a host of family and friends. He will be missed by those who knew him.
A Chapel Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery, Ft. Bragg with full military honors. Visitation for family and friends will be held at Adcock Funeral Home and Crematory prior to the service from 8:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. For online condolences, please visit www.adcockfuneralandcrematory.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019