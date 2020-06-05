Larry Bernard Johnson
1949 - 2020
Fayetteville—Larry Bernard Johnson 71, passed May 17, 2020. Larry was born in Fayetteville February 22, 1949.
He graduated from E. E. Smith High School in 1967 and earned the BS Degree in sociology from Fayetteville State University. Larry served in the US Air Force during the Vietnam War.
He was preceded in death by his parents Johnnie and Beatrice McDean.
Larry is survived by his brothers Raymond Wilson (Barbara) and John Howard McDean both of Fayetteville and Eddie Wilson of Goldsboro.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Burial at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery.



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory Inc
610 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 484-8108
