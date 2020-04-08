|
Larry Brown, Jr.
Savannah, Missouri—Retired Army Special Forces Sergeant Major Larry Brown Jr. passed away Tuesday 7 April 2020. He was one of the original members of Special Forces and a Veteran of World War II, Korea, and Vietnam. He was born in Parkersburg, West Virginia but lived most of his life in Fayetteville, North Carolina. He served with the 307th Engineers, 77th SFG, 1st 3rd, 5th and 7th SFG. He was a member of the Special Forces Association, VFW, American Legion and . He loved hunting and fishing and spending time with family and friends. In 2009 he moved to Savannah, Mo to live with his daughter and son-in-law.
He is preceded in death by: his parents Larry Brown and Clarabelle Moore King; Wife, Alma Brown; Son, Joseph Brown; Brother, Glen Ray Brown;Sisters, Loretta, Betty and Henrietta.
He is survived by: his Daughter, Dee Dee (Brian) Stackhouse of Savannah; Brother, Tracy (Elyse) of Fayetteville; Grandchildren, Jamie (Jarrod) Lund of Savannah; Jessica Stackhouse of Savannah, and Joseph (Samantha) Stackhouse of St Joseph; four great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial suggested for the Special Forces Association Attn: Scholarship Fund PO BOX 41436 Fayetteville, NC 28309-1436
A celebration of life will be held in Fayetteville, North Carolina at a later date.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 8 to Apr. 12, 2020