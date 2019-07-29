|
Dr. Larry C. Kilgore
Fayetteville—Dr. Larry C. Kilgore passed peacefully on Sunday, July 28th, 2019, at the age of 68, surrounded by his wife and children. He was beloved by the community as both a physician and a science teacher at 71st High School. He is survived by his wife, Sandi Kilgore, his sons, Christian Kilgore and Justin Kilgore-Sartain, his daughters, Courtney Kilgore, Chelsey Kilgore, Cari Alexander (and husband Marcus Alexander) and Cori King, and grandchildren, Cameron Kilgore, Malakhai Alexander and Sarenity Alexander. He lived to serve God, his family and his fellow man. There will be a Visitation on Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Faith Family Worship Center, 137 Meadowcroft Drive (off of Ramsey Street). A Memorial Service will follow at 3:00 p.m.
