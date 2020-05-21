|
|
Larry Douglas King Sr.
Fayetteville—Mr. Larry King Sr., 62, of Fayetteville, NC passed away on May 17, 2020. Larry was born January 18, 1958 to the late Marion Douglas and Mina (Swain) King.
He is survived by his loving wife, Pamela King of Fayetteville; his daughter, Adrienne Nepstad (Clay) of Fayetteville; his son, L.J. King (Brianna) of Fayetteville; grandson, Curtis Walker-Nepstad of Fayetteville; sister, Sheila Mitchell of Fayetteville, and brother, Michael King (Bonnie) of Wilmington.
Larry was an incredibly special person. He loved his family more than anything, and was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He was also a wonderful friend and a mentor to so many. He loved people, talking to people, and helping people. Larry had a big heart and was quick to help anyone that he could in any way that he could.
The motorcycle accident on May 19, 1988 forever changed his life and his abilities, but it did not diminish his desire to always do for others, or even his love for riding his Harley, as that was one of his favorite joys. Larry was an amazing person who will be missed by so many people, and who will definitely never be forgotten.
The family will receive friends on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Rogers and Breece Funeral Home from 6-8 pm. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 23 in Rogers and Breece Chapel at 1 pm, with a burial to follow at Cumberland Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made in Larry's honor to the or the Falcon Children's Home.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 21 to May 22, 2020