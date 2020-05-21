Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
500 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-2191
Visitation
Friday, May 22, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
500 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, May 23, 2020
1:00 PM
Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
500 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
View Map

Larry Douglas King Sr.


1958 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry Douglas King Sr. Obituary
Larry Douglas King Sr.
Fayetteville—Mr. Larry King Sr., 62, of Fayetteville, NC passed away on May 17, 2020. Larry was born January 18, 1958 to the late Marion Douglas and Mina (Swain) King.
He is survived by his loving wife, Pamela King of Fayetteville; his daughter, Adrienne Nepstad (Clay) of Fayetteville; his son, L.J. King (Brianna) of Fayetteville; grandson, Curtis Walker-Nepstad of Fayetteville; sister, Sheila Mitchell of Fayetteville, and brother, Michael King (Bonnie) of Wilmington.
Larry was an incredibly special person. He loved his family more than anything, and was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He was also a wonderful friend and a mentor to so many. He loved people, talking to people, and helping people. Larry had a big heart and was quick to help anyone that he could in any way that he could.
The motorcycle accident on May 19, 1988 forever changed his life and his abilities, but it did not diminish his desire to always do for others, or even his love for riding his Harley, as that was one of his favorite joys. Larry was an amazing person who will be missed by so many people, and who will definitely never be forgotten.
The family will receive friends on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Rogers and Breece Funeral Home from 6-8 pm. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 23 in Rogers and Breece Chapel at 1 pm, with a burial to follow at Cumberland Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made in Larry's honor to the or the Falcon Children's Home.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 21 to May 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -