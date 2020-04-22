Home

Larry Eugene Butler


1949 - 2020
Larry Eugene Butler Obituary
Larry Eugene Butler
South Hadley, MA—Larry Eugene Butler, 70, currently of South Hadley, MA and formerly of Fayetteville, NC, passed away on April 11, 2020. He was born on September 10, 1949 in Florence, SC. Larry spent over thirty five years of his career as a valued member of the building and construction community in Fayetteville and Cumberland County. Upon his retirement in 2015, he and his wife moved to Massachusetts to be with their family. Larry was an avid runner and had started building wooden boats as a retirement project for his grandchildren. He is proceeded in death by his father, Eugene Butler and his mother, Willie Lee Harris, both of Dillion, SC. He is survived by his wife of forty years, Sara; his son Kyle and wife Caitlyn; and his grandchildren Owen, Rhys, and Claire. No services are planned at this time. Condolences can be directed to his son Kyle at [email protected]
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2020
