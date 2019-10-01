Home

POWERED BY

Services
Butler Funeral Home
6535 Clinton Rd
Stedman, NC 28391
(910) 223-7400
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Butler Funeral Home
6535 Clinton Rd
Stedman, NC 28391
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Butler Funeral Home
6535 Clinton Rd
Stedman, NC 28391
View Map

Larry Haire


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry Haire Obituary
Larry Haire
Stedman—Mr. Larry Wayne Haire, 71, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019.
The funeral service will be held at 2:00pm on Friday, October 4, at Butler Funeral Home, Stedman, with Pastor Jerry Edge and Pastor Rodney Walker officiating. Burial will follow at Old Bluff Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Wade.
Born March 8, 1948 in Bladen County, Larry was the son of the late Link and Louise Lunsford Haire.
He is survived by one daughter, Robyn Church of Stedman; sons, Ashley Haire of Stedman, Mike Haire and wife Donna of Fayetteville; sisters, Phyllis Braswell of Stedman, Cathy Todd of Fayetteville; grandchildren, Jackie Abbott, Kevin Daniels, Jr., Tyler Daniels, Austin Daniels, Justin Haire, Gaylon "Bubba" Church; seven great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and a special niece, Angela Jones.
The family will receive friends from 1:00-1:50pm prior to the funeral service.
Butler Funeral Home of Stedman is serving the family.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now