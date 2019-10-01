|
|
Larry Haire
Stedman—Mr. Larry Wayne Haire, 71, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019.
The funeral service will be held at 2:00pm on Friday, October 4, at Butler Funeral Home, Stedman, with Pastor Jerry Edge and Pastor Rodney Walker officiating. Burial will follow at Old Bluff Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Wade.
Born March 8, 1948 in Bladen County, Larry was the son of the late Link and Louise Lunsford Haire.
He is survived by one daughter, Robyn Church of Stedman; sons, Ashley Haire of Stedman, Mike Haire and wife Donna of Fayetteville; sisters, Phyllis Braswell of Stedman, Cathy Todd of Fayetteville; grandchildren, Jackie Abbott, Kevin Daniels, Jr., Tyler Daniels, Austin Daniels, Justin Haire, Gaylon "Bubba" Church; seven great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and a special niece, Angela Jones.
The family will receive friends from 1:00-1:50pm prior to the funeral service.
Butler Funeral Home of Stedman is serving the family.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019