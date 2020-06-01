Larry Howard Burris
Fayetteville—Larry Howard Burris, age 65, died peacefully at home with his family on May 31, 2020.
He was born in Kirksville, MO on January 26, 1955, the son of James Herschel and Jo Ann (Madorin) Burris. Larry graduated from Monroe City R-1 High School, Monroe City, MO in 1973 and during his high school years loved playing football, basketball and golf but he excelled in music with his voice and mastering several instruments achieving numerous awards in both band and choral competitions. In 1978, He received his B.M.E. in Music Education under an ROTC scholarship at Northeast Missouri State University, in Kirksville, MO, now known as Truman State University. After graduation, Larry was commissioned as an officer in the United States Army and served his country honorably from 1979 until 1992 achieving the rank of Major while receiving the Meritorious Service Medal (2-time), Army Commendation Medal (3-time) and the Army Achievement Medal. During his service, he continued his education and received his Ed. M. in Human Service Systems Development & Management from Boston University, Boston, MA in 1982. While on military assignment to Fort Bragg, NC, he met the love of his life, Cynthia Weatherly Burris, from Fayetteville, NC and they celebrated 36 years of marriage on January 14, 2020.
Those who knew Larry were very aware of his love of God, Country, and Family, and that he enjoyed his love of automobiles and his passion for reading, music, golf, and fishing. Larry had a true passion for music and music education. He worked for music and arts in the school system and he believed in the importance of music in the lives of young people.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, James Herschel Burris and Jo Ann (Madorin) Burris and is survived by his wife, Cindy and their two children, a son, James Andrew Burris and his wife, Tabitha of Mooresville, NC; and daughter, Megan Elizabeth Brenner and her husband, Thomas of Fayetteville, NC; five grandchildren, Scarlett Brenner, Sloan Brenner, Savannah Brenner, Andie Burris, Aria Burris and a sixth grandchild, Claire Burris, due to arrive in July 2020; Larry is also survived by his sister Brenda Denton and husband, Jeffery of Kansas City, MO, and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends and family at a visitation on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Adcock Funeral Home & Crematory in Spring Lake. A private family funeral service and interment will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be made at adcockfuneralandcrematory.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.