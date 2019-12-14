|
SSG Larry Keith "Stride" Coleman
Linden —Larry Keith "Stride" Coleman of Fayetteville, NC passed away unexpectedly at Cape Fear Valley Hospital on Thursday, 12 December 2019. He was born on 26 December 1950 in Littlefield, Texas.
Stride retired from the U.S. Army in September 1992 at Ft. Bragg, NC. His tours of duty include Vicenza, Italy, Ft. Campbell KY, and Ft. Bragg NC. His awards include Southwest Asia Service Medal w/ bronze service star-2, Kuwait Liberation Medal-Saudi Arabia, Parachute Badge, Army Commendation Medal, Overseas Service Medal-2, Army Achievement Medal, Humanitarian Service Medal, Bronze Service Star and Meritorious Service Medal. He was also employed in Kuwait with a DOD contract for 12 months.
Stride was someone you would never forget the first time you met him. His humor was extraordinary. He enjoyed skeet shooting and fishing with his Pee Dee River Wild Asses and spending time with his family in Texas and numerous friends in NC and VA. His most famous quote to folks was "Quit Bullshitten".
Stride was an alumni member of Augusta Military Academy in Fort Defiance, VA, Phoenix Lodge #8 and the Sudan Shriners.
Stride is survived by his sister, Donna (Larry) Elder of Bangs, TX, nephews, Mike Elder of Merkel, TX, John(Jessica) of Coleman, TX, nieces Lori(Larry) Greene, New Kent, VA and Kimberly Bradner of Roanoke, VA and several great nieces and great nephews and special cousin Robbie Gronewald(Bobby) of LaGrange, TX and cousin Larry Bellar of Sudan, TX. He had two special friends, Sergeant Scott and Mark Smith.
Stride was preceded in death by his father Buddy Coleman, mother Laura Graves, and sister Georgeann Bradner.
Visitation will be Wednesday, 18 December at Rogers & Breece Funeral Home on Ramsey Street, Fayetteville, NC from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00. Burial services will be held at 12:00 noon at the Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery, Ft. Bragg with Military Honors and Masonic Rites.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests monetary donations to Augusta Military Academy Alumni Foundation, P.O. Box 100, Fort Definace, VA 24437. On-line condolences for the family may be made at Rogers and Breece Funeral Home.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019