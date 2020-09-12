Larry King JonesFayetteville—Larry King Jones, 76, of Fayetteville passed away on September 10, 2020 after an extended illness.Larry was born to the late Garland W. and Alpha Odell King Jones in Fayetteville on September 28, 1943. Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother Garland Wilson Jones, Jr.Larry leaves behind many who will miss him dearly. His wife and best friend of 47 years, Cathy Williams Jones and their children, Larry King Jones, Jr. (Jolene) and Scott Williams Jones (Melia); one sister, Bebe Bridges and 5 grandchildren.Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel at Adcock Funeral Home and Crematory in Spring Lake.