Herring Funeral Care & Cremations - Fayetteville
2720 Murchison Road
Fayetteville, NC 28301
910-488-6217
Viewing
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Herring Funeral Care & Cremations - Fayetteville
2720 Murchison Road
Fayetteville, NC 28301
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
12:00 PM
Simon Temple AME Zion Church
Fayetteville, NC
Larry McQueen Oliver


1946 - 2019
Larry McQueen Oliver Obituary
Larry McQueen Oliver
Fayetteville—SFC (ARMY RET) Larry McQueen Oliver, 73, departed this life on December 30, 2019 at Cape Fear Regional Medical Center surrounded by his family.
Larry was a native of Lumberton and was a proud Vietnam Veteran. He served in the US Army as an aircraft maintenance specialist. After retirement, he became a corrections officer at Harnet County Correctional Institution.
Larr is survived by his wife of fifty years, Sandra (nee'Meachum); son, Landon of Fayetteville; daughters, Shelda and Shalita of Fayetteville; Shana Oliver-Goodson (James) of Charlotte; Five grandchildren: Daryl, Quintin, Jr., Arielle, James, II, and Brock. He is also survived by his aunt, Eleanor Shaw (Robert) of Elberton, GA; several close cousins, and a host of in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends.
A viewing will be held at Herring Funeral Care & Cremations in Tuesday, January 07, 2020 from 4-6pm. Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, January 08, 2020 at 12 noon at Simon Temple AME Zion Church in Fayetteville with Rev Brian R. Thompson officiating. Burial will follow in Sandhills Veterans Cemetery at Ft. Bragg with full honors.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
