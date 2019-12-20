Home

Kiser Funeral Home
1020 State Road
Cheraw, SC 29520
843-537-4761

Larry Nash Woods


1961 - 2019
Larry Nash Woods Obituary
Larry Nash Woods
Fayetteville—Cheraw,SC
Larry Nash Woods, died at his residence on December 17th in Fayetteville, NC at the age of 58. Larry is survived by his children, Alyssa and Brennan Woods of Cheraw, SC, sister Yvonne Woods of Elgin, SC, sister Karen Rowland of Bennettsville, SC, brother Chris Woods of Chesapeake, VA and stepmother Lizzie Berry of Bennettstville. He is preceded in death by his mother Anne Margeret Owens of Bennettsville, his father Lacy Woods Jr. of Bennettsville and his sister Cynthia Rowland of Bennettsville.
Larry was born on September 15th, 1961 in Bennettsville. He graduated from Bennettsville High School in 1978 where he was a quarterback for the varsity football team.Through the years, he was employed by Food Lion LLC and, most recently, HarrisTeeter LLC. in Fayetteville, NC.
The family will receive friends 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM, Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Kiser Funeral Home, Cheraw SC.
A memorial service will be held 3:00 PM, Sunday December 22, 2019, at Kiser Funeral Home, Cheraw, SC.
A reception will be held 3:30 PM to 5:00 PM, Sunday December 22, 2019 at Kevin Lear's on Main, Cheraw, SC.
All are welcome to attend and celebrate Larry's life.
Condolences can be sent to https://www.kiserfuneralhome.com/notices/Larry-Woods
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019
