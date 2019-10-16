Home

Boles Funeral Home
1150 Fire Tower Road
Sanford, NC 27330
(919) 775-3434
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
6:00 PM
Boles Funeral Home
1150 Fire Tower Road
Sanford, NC 27330
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
Boles Funeral Home
1150 Fire Tower Road
Sanford, NC 27330
View Map

Larry Ogilvie


1944 - 2019
Larry Ogilvie Obituary
Larry Ogilvie
Sanford—Chief Warrant Officer 3, Larry Eugene Ogilvie (Retired, US Army), age 75, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst.
Larry was born on August 18, 1944 in Clarksville, Arkansas to the late Garland Eugene and Maxine Rachel Ogilvie and graduated from Roosevelt University with a Bachelor's Degree. He proudly served in the US Army traveling the world and later retired as a CW3. After his military career he began a new career with Saturn of Fayetteville before retiring in 2009.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Gordon Wilson Ogilvie.
He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Nelda Montague Ogilvie; children, Deanna Wicklund (Jeff), Nicole Ogilvie, Nicolas Ogilvie, Melissa Mercer (Gary), Christian Diesfeld (William) and Laura Powers; one sister, Rebecca Andreen; also survived by 9 grandchildren, Isabel, Lila, Ella, Jack, Noah, Ashleigh, Jay, Reid and Jordan.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 6:00PM at Miller-Boles Funeral Home in Sanford with Full Military Honors. Visitation to follow services.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Lewy Body Dementia Association (lbda.org)
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Miller-Boles Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Sanford is serving the family.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
