Larry Ray Godwin Sr.
Larry Ray Godwin, Sr
Fayetteville—Larry Ray Godwin, Sr. of Fayetteville, surrounded by his family, passed peacefully into Heaven on Monday, August 24, 2020 after a period of declining health. Born April 16, 1936 in Benson, NC, Larry was the son of the late Kermit Godwin and Jessie Draughon Smith. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son, Curtis Martin Godwin and his sister Betty Godwin Norton.
Left to cherish a legacy of love and Christian faith are his wife of 64 years Reba Tew Godwin of the home; brother Kermit L. Godwin and wife Sybil of Godwin, son Larry Ray Godwin, Jr of Vander; daughters Sheila Godwin Abe and husband Dan of Fayetteville; Valerie Godwin Taylor and husband Jeff of Hickory. Eight grandchildren, Jennifer Godwin Fisher (Jeremy), Larry Ray "Trey" Godwin III (Melissa), Alison Godwin Mews (Jeff), Cara Abe Stutts (Travis), Bryce Abe, Erin Taylor, Anna Taylor and Cullen Godwin. Five great grandchildren, Jenna Fisher, Jessa Fisher, Cadence Mews, Tucker Godwin and Hayes Godwin.
Despite having to abandon his formal education after the 10th grade to help support him and his mother, Larry was taught by an uncle to make and sell pork sausage. An enterprise that began as a homemade endeavor eventually became Larry's Sausage Company of Fayetteville. In the mid-1970s, when Hardees began selling sausage biscuits as a menu item, Larry's was the brand they used, propelling the company to even greater success.
Larry was an active member of the North Carolina Meat Processors Association, an organization for which he served multiple terms as president. He was awarded with the Silver Spoon Award from Methodist College in recognition of his contribution to the Cumberland County economy despite humble beginnings. Larry was also active on the boards of several organizations in the Cape Fear region including Highland Savings and Loan, Cumberland Bank, Methodist College and Emmanuel College of Franklin Springs, Ga.
Although he was a loving husband and father, and a successful businessman, Larry was above all a man of incredible Christian faith and service. He was active as music leader at Person Street Pentecostal Holiness Church, later Baywood Pentecostal Holiness Church for 35 years, where he also served as a deacon. He was a faithful supporter of the Christian Broadcasting Network, where he was a member of the Council of 100. In addition to his church and CBN he supported numerous local ministries most prominently the Falcon Children's Home, where he served on the Board of Directors and locally Operation Blessing.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, August 28 at 2pm at Baywood Pentecostal Holiness Church with Pastor Michael Stewart officiating. Burial will follow at Cross Creek Cemetery #3 in Fayetteville. The family will receive visitors, while observing social distancing, from 12:30 -1:45 prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Baywood Pentecostal Holiness Church, Falcon Children's Home or Operation Blessing of Fayetteville.
Online condolences may be made to www.jerniganwarren.com
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
12:30 - 01:45 PM
Baywood Pentecostal Holiness Church
AUG
28
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Baywood Pentecostal Holiness Church
Funeral services provided by
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-1331
