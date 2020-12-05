Laudie Colon McLaurin, Jr.

Erwin—Laudie Colon McLaurin Jr., 87, passed away at home surrounded by his family on Wednesday morning, November 25th.

He is survived by his wife, Eunice Stephens McLaurin; son, Freddy and wife, Cheryl; son, Terry and wife, DeeDee; four grandsons, Grant (Emily), Justin, Cole (Alexis), Channing (Meriwether) and one great grandson, Fletcher.

Mr. McLaurin was a member of St. Stephens Episcopal Church where he served on the vestry and was a Junior Warden for 4 years. He was a member of the Men's Fellowship and an active participant in all church activities.

Mr. McLaurin was a member of the Neill S. Stewart Masonic Lodge #556 in Erwin where he received the 60-year Diamond Jubilee Award, the Veterans Emblem Award, and Mason of the Year Award in 2009. He was a Stewart at the Lodge for approximately 10 years.

He was a member of the Erwin Chamber of Commerce where he received the excellence award and the Barbara Norris Memorial Award. He also received the VP Public and Government Affairs award in 2005. Mr. McLaurin was a senior and longtime member of the Erwin Historical Society.

He retired from Carolina Telephone and Telegraph with 35 years of service and was a veteran in the United States Army during the Korean War.

Mr. McLaurin elected to donate his body to the medical college at Campbell University.

A private ceremony was held at home with immediate family. Due to COVID-19 a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Donations may be made to St. Stephens in memory of Mr. McLaurin.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store