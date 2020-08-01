Laura Kinlaw WaltersSt. Pauls—Laura Kinlaw Walters, 93 of Saint Pauls, NC, passed into her eternal rest on July 30. She was born April 29, 1927 in Columbus County, NC. She and her late husband, founded Carolina Baptist Church in St. Pauls, she served as pianist for over 45 years. Mama Laura, known to her family and friends, was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Thelma Kinlaw; her husband, Neal A. Walters of 67 years; her siblings, Melba Keene, J.L. Kinlaw, Winford Kinlaw, and Kay Davis; and a daughter Cathy Walters. Carrying on her legacy are two sisters, Joan Myott and Frealon Six (husband William); a brother, C.E. Kinlaw; daughter, Carolyn Walters Martin (husband Jimmy); and three sons, Billy Driggers (wife Terri), Chuck Walters, and Ron Walters (wife Audrey); and daughter-in-law Hazel Walters; grandchildren, Jamie Brisson, Billy Brisson, Ray Owens, Jennifer Goodwin (Dougie), Beth Henderson (Randy), Billy Driggers, Jr. (Claudette), Nikki Roberts (Ed), Stephanie Molovinsky, Charles "Chuckie" Walters (Kellie), Sonja Smith (Donnie), Dawn Barton, Shawn Barton, Julie Foreman, Michael Walters (Melody), Bridget Thornton (Shaun); as well as a multitude of great and great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Visitation is Saturday, Aug 1, from 6-8:00 at McNeill Mackie Funeral Home, Celebration of Life service, Sunday, Aug 2, at 3:00 in the chapel. Officiants Charleston Guyton, Butters Baptist Church and Beth Henderson, Naomi's House Ministries. Interment to follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery. Arrangements by McNeill Mackie Funeral Home of St. Pauls.