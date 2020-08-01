Laura Rae Hanan
Fayetteville—Laura R. Henderson Hanan passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at her home surrounded by family, after battling cancer for 18 months.
Laura was born Feb. 19, 1971, in Morganton, North Carolina, daughter of the late Jim and Jeannene Henderson.
Laura met Frank, the love of her life, while walking out of a yogurt shop at the Bordeaux shopping center and being asked for her number. The rest is history! Their first date was seeing the Tom Cruise movie, Cocktail.
While residing in Fayetteville, shortly after graduating high school, Laura worked at Village Drive Kindergarten until she and Frank received orders and moved to Frankfurt, Germany. While stationed at Frankfurt, Germany, she worked at the 97th General Hospital Daycare. She enjoyed taking the streetcar and bus to her job every day in Frankfurt, Germany. After coming back from Germany, Laura and Frank were stationed at Savannah, GA, Fort Eustis in Newport News, VA, and then finally to Fayetteville, NC. Since 1996, Laura has taught students with many diverse backgrounds. She spent 10 years working at Rockfish Elementary School and then in 2016, started teaching ESL at E. Melvin Honeycutt Elementary School, New Century International Middle School, and John Griffin Middle School.
Laura enjoyed vacationing in the mountains of North Carolina with her family. She often said, "how can one doubt the Lord's presence with such beauty that lies before us." The breathtaking views provided her with peace and comfort and simply a chance to reflect. She also loved riding around the neighborhood with her family on the golf cart.
She is survived by her husband of 31 years, Frank Hanan; twin daughters, Madison and Sydney Hanan; and sisters, Melanie Mayer and Dawn Roberts.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 10 am to 11 am at Village Baptist Church. The Funeral Service will follow at 11 am with Rev. Mack Roberts officiating. Burial will be at 4 pm at the Oleander Memorial Gardens in Wilmington.
To make donations in memory of Laura Rae (Henderson) Hanan, please donate to Dolly Parton's Imagination Library https://imaginationlibrary.com/
or Turning Point with Dr. David Jeremiah https://www.davidjeremiah.org/
Online condolences may be left at http://www.jerniganwarren.com
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301