Lavonia Pridget
Fayetteville— Lavonia Pridget, 38, passed June 5, 2020. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday June 13, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Wiseman Mortuary Chapel. Viewing: Friday, June 12, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.to 5:00 p.m. at Wiseman Mortuary.Burial: Rockfish Cemetery. Wiseman Mortuary Inc.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 9 to Jun. 12, 2020.