Lawrence C. Gallagher, Jr.
Fayetteville—MSG Lawrence Charles Gallagher, Jr., US Army, Retired, 60, of Fayetteville, died Wednesday, July 3, 2019 in his home with his family by his side.
Born in Luzerne County, PA, Lawrence was the son of the late Lawrence Charles Gallagher, Sr. and Shirley Quirk Gallagher.
He is survived by his wife, Paula Cain Gallagher; children, Chad Autry of Raeford and Kristie Autry of Fayetteville; grandchildren, Olivia Dumas and Owen Autry; sister, Diann Bott and husband Michael of PA; stepsister, Krista Matterazzo and husband George of PA; and stepmother, Marlene Gallagher of PA.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, July 8, 2019 at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery.
Lawrence was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend who will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved him.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from July 5 to July 7, 2019