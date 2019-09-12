|
|
Lawrence Demont "Larry" Long Fayetteville—Lawrence Demont "Larry" Long, age 74, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center with his family by his side. "Larry" Long loved the Lord, loved his country and loved the old-style Southern Gospel music. He was an avid Redskins fan, and owner and operator of Fast Lane Racing Paper of Fayetteville. Larry worked with WFAI in Fayetteville and WSHB in Raeford. He was also a race announcer at the Fayetteville Motor Speedway and at the Rock-Speedway in Rockfish. He was known by his racing peers as a legend of the sport. In later years, Larry became a constant at the Rockfish Town Hall and supported the community meetings and Rockfish Community Board. In his early years, Larry was an avid baseball coach for the Rockfish Little League and also active in coaching slow-pitch softball in the Raeford City League. Larry will be remembered for his kindness to people. He was the epitome of dignity and respect. If there were ever a legend, it was Larry Long. He always ended his weekly radio talk show on Saturday with "it's nice to be important, but it's more important to be nice"— words we can all live by. Larry was predeceased by his loving parents, Lawrence D. Long and Mary Ritter Long, and his sister Diane Long. Larry is survived by his sister Reevie Long Mason (Eddie) of Fayetteville; one nephew, Paul Douglas Hoover of Michigan; two special nieces, Edie Mason Deck (Billie) of Raleigh and Devie Devane Mason of Fayetteville; two great-nephews, Jullian Squalls and Nickolas Squalls of Fayetteville; three special friends, Janice Chason Griffie of Rockfish, William "Brownie" Brown of Rockfish, and Martin Roberts of Fayetteville. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 3219 Lindsay Road in Rockfish, NC. Officiating the service will be Pastor Roger Burns, Reverend Billy J. Brady, Reverend Gary Leviner Jr. and Reverend Archie Barringer. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to Raeford Evangelical Methodist Church, 379 West Palmer Street, Raeford, NC 28376 for the Men's Ministry.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019