Lawrence P. Schell, Sr.Fayetteville—Captain Lawrence (Larry) P. Schell Sr, passed away at his home in Fayetteville, North Carolina on September 19, 2020. He was born in 1936 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Peter and Katherine Schell.Larry was an avid fisherman and spent his summers fishing and camping on the Outer Banks of North Carolina. He also enjoyed gardening at home cultivating his vegetable garden and landscaping his yard.Larry began his working career in the United States Army, retiring after twenty years of dedicated service to his country in 1975. He traveled the world serving in the 82nd Airborne Division as well as Special Forces, serving in both 5th and 10th Groups. He received several awards during his military service which include, the Bronze Star, Air Medal, Republic of Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, RTA Fourragere, Army Commendation Medal 1st OLC, and Master Parachutist Badge. He also worked for the United States Parcel Service retiring after 17 years of service. Larry was married to his beloved wife, Martha S. Schell on February 24th, 1957. They celebrated close to 64 years as husband and wife.He is survived by his wife, Martha S. Schell; children, Lawrence P. Schell Jr., Michael Ross Schell (Teresa), Eric N. Schell; grandchildren: Lawrence P. Schell III, Victoria L. Palmer (Matthew), and Michael Gregory Schell; and siblings, John Schell (Linda) of Puyallup, Washington, William Bilnoski (Rose) of University Place, Washington, and Dorothy Burrows of Houston, Texas.The family will receive friends at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 26th, 2020 at Stoney Point Baptist Church, 6554 Rockfish Road in Fayetteville, North Carolina with the funeral starting at 2:00 p.m. and graveside service following.