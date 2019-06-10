|
Lawrence Richard Seadore
Fayetteville—L. Richard "Dick" Seadore, U.S. Army Major (Retired), 90, of Fayetteville went to be with his Lord on June 9, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was the son of the late Orval and Evelyn (Martin) Seadore. Dick was born on October 17, 1928 in Omaha, Nebraska. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Helen (Dees) Seadore and his children: daughter, Vicki of Bolivia, NC; son, Bradford, husband of Karen (Egolf) of Bolivia, NC; daughter, Penny, wife of Dario Izquierdo of Goodview, VA and daughter, Ramona, wife of Hugh Norris of Dunn, NC. Dick is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Dick served in the U.S. Army for 26 years, where his assignments consisted of numerous units to include the 5th Special Forces Group, the 7th Special Forces Group, and the 77th Special Forces Group. During his distinguished military career, Dick earned the Combat Infantryman's Badge and Master Parachutist Badge; his numerous awards include the Legion of Merit, the Bronze Star Medal, and the Air Medal.
The receiving of guests will be at Reeves Funeral Home on June 12, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. followed by his celebration of life service. The graveside committal service will be for immediate family only.
A very special thanks to the medical personnel at Womack Army Medical Center's Emergency Room and 4th Floor South Tower Ward for their care and compassion; and to the military funeral detail provided by units assigned to Fort Bragg.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests honorary donations to the Green Beret Foundation or the , in memory of Dick Seadore.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from June 10 to June 11, 2019