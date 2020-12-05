1/1
Lawrence Smith
Lawrence Smith
Hope Mills—Lawrence Smith 80 of Hope Mills passed away Friday December 4, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Born in Cumberland County he is the son of the late Luther B. and Emma Suggs Smith. He is also preceded in death by 2 sisters, Evelyn and Priscilla and 1 brother, Bobby Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Darlene Williams Smith; 2 daughters, Kimberly Smith Williams and Pamela Smith Crusan & husband Jeff; grandchildren, Kristyn Young & husband Dereon and Ashlyn Williams; brother, Howard Smith.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 to 1:00 pm Tuesday December 8 at Pinecrest Funeral & Cremation Services followed by a funeral service at 1:00 pm at the funeral home.
Interment will follow in Hope Mills Cemetery.
Mr. Smith loved Hope Mills and was very involved with the community. He was on the parks and recreation board, planning board and the historical board. He was a founding member of the "Down Memory Lane" group. He coached youth and adult sports in Hope Mills for many years. He was a member of Lebanon Masonic Lodge 391. He loved the beach all of his life and he loved a good poker game.



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
