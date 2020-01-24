Home

Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory Inc
610 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 484-8108
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:45 AM - 12:45 PM
Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory Inc
610 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
View Map
Lawrence T. "Larry" Crusen


1964 - 2020
Lawrence T. "Larry" Crusen Obituary
Lawrence "Larry" T. Crusen
Linden—Lawrence "Larry" Todd Crusen, 55, of Linden, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020.
He was born in Japan on August 27, 1964, to the late Erwin and Shirley Crusen. Larry was also predeceased by his twin brother, Terry.
Larry graduated from 71st High School. He worked as a carpenter and doing roofing work. Larry's personality will be missed by his family and friends.
Left to cherish Larry's memory are his siblings, Michelle "Mickey" Skipper and husband Larry, Kenny Crusen, Richey Crusen, Marcia Schornak and husband John, Chris Crusen, and Rhonda Crusen; step-mother, Bonnie Crusen; aunts, Betty Lou Crusen and TheresaEdel; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will welcome friends at Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service from 11:45am to 12:45pm on Saturday, February 1, 2020. A funeral service will follow at 1pm in the chapel.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.sullivanshighland.com.
Services are entrusted to Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jan. 24 to Jan. 29, 2020
