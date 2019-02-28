|
|
SFC Lawrence "Sarge" W. Pilon (Retired)
Fayetteville—Lawrence William Pilon, 84, transitioned on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at home. After 20 years of service including tours in Korea, Vietnam, and Germany, he retired from the U.S. Army in 1973. He is preceded in death by his parents and a sister. He is survived by his wife Linda Lee of the home; four children, Dorsia Bühl (Jürgen) of Stuttgart, Germany, Dane Pilon of Asheville, NC, Lester Pilon of Greenville, NC and Faith Fagan of Greenville, NC; three grandchildren, Spencer Fagan (Allie) of Chesterfield, VA, Stephen Fagan of Greenville, NC and Stephanie Fagan of Greenville, NC; one great-grandchild, Charlotte Fagan of Chesterfield, VA; two sisters and a brother. There will be a small memorial at the Special Forces Association (4990 Doc Bennett Rd) on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 1 p.m.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019