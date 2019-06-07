Home

Leah Gail Everhart

Leah Gail Everhart Obituary
Leah Gail Everhart
Fayetteville—Leah Gail Everhart, 60, of Fayetteville, NC. passed away on May 23, 2019.
Leah was loved deeply and will be remembered with admiration and daily effort striving to make her proud.
There will be a memorial service on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service, 610 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301. The family will receive guests from 1-2 p.m. with service at 2:00 p.m.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.sullivanshighland.com
Services entrusted to Sullivan's Highland Funeral Home.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from June 7 to June 9, 2019
