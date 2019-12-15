|
|
Leland Dewey Strother
Raeford—Mr. Leland Dewey Strother of Raeford went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at home, at the age of 65.
Leland is survived by his wife, Judy Daniels Strother of Raeford, NC; a daughter Amy Strother Harvey and husband Larry of Raeford, NC; a son Graham Dewey Strother and wife Ashley of Morehead City, NC; three grandchildren, Lauren Elizabeth Harvey, Lillie Grace Harvey and Avery Lynn Strother; a sister Betty Jordan of Wilson, NC; Several nieces, nephews and lots of loving family members.
Visitation will be held 1:00 until 1:50 p.m. on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Raeford First Baptist Church
Funeral Service will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Reverends Tom Lee and Sandy Yow officiating. Burial will be in the Ashley Heights Baptist Church Cemetery. After the service at the cemetery, please join the family at the Strother home.
Memorials may be made to: Cape Fear Chapter of the North Carolina Society of Surveyors, C/O Mike Adams Chapter President of Cape Fear Chapter of NCSS, MAPS Surveying, 1401 Morganton Road, Fayetteville, NC 28305 or to First Baptist Church 333 North Main Street, Raeford, NC. 28376.
Crumpler Funeral Home of Raeford is serving the family.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019