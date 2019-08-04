|
Lelia Graves Puryear
Spring Lake—Lelia Catherine Graves Puryear, 94, of Spring Lake, passed away at her home on Saturday, August 3, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
There will be a funeral Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Union United Methodist Church. The burial will immediately follow the service in the church cemetery. There will be a visitation on Monday, August 5, at Adcock Funeral Home from 7 p.m-9 p.m.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Breland C. Puryear. She will be dearly missed by her two sons, Jimmy and Billy and wife, Selina, and by her four daughters, Teresa Raynor and her husband, Jerry, Brenda Mims and husband, Scott, Cindy Alexander and her fiancée, David Pugh, and Lisa Andrews. She was also the proud grandmother of seven grandchildren; Angela Wilson, Sherry Freeman and her husband, Dennis, Tyler Puryear, Tiffany Hargens and her husband. Josh, Justin Alexander and his fiancée, Nikki Jensen, Morgan Starks and her husband, Dorian and Alex Andrews. She is also survived by six great grandchildren; Whitney and Candace Wilson, Brandon and Chandler Crean, Anabella Hargens and Baby Sister on the way, Ellie Starks.
Her family would like to express their sincere appreciation for the loving and compassionate care provided by her current caregivers, Samantha Amerson and Cheryl Kase.
Lelia was a lifelong member of UUMC where she taught Sunday School for many years. She also sang in the choir and played both the piano and organ. She was a longtime volunteer at Cape Fear Valley, where she accumulated over four thousand volunteer hours. Along with volunteering, Lelia most enjoyed the love she shared with her family and the fellowship time she spent with them, reading the Bible every day and cooking delicious meals.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Union United Methodist Church Building Fund, 2212 Nursery Rd., Lillington, NC 27546 or Health Keeperz Hospice, P.O. Box 1030, Pembroke, NC 28372.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019