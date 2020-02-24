Home

POWERED BY

Lella Denise Raymes Moore


1967 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lella Denise Raymes Moore Obituary
Lella Denise Raymes Moore
Fayetteville—Ms. Lella Denise Raymes Moore, 52, passed away in Cape Fear Valley Medical Center with loving family members by her side on Friday, February 21, 2020.
Denise is preceded in death by her parents, James Luther Raymes and Frazier Ruth Hall Raymes.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at 1:00 PM in the chapel of Adcock Funeral Home. Interment will immediately follow in LaFayette Memorial Park. A visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the service from 12:00 noon until 12:45 PM.
Surviving is her sister, Rene? R. Mullen and husband, Phil Mullen; daughter, Rhonda Ruth Moore; son, Patrick Leamon Moore II; nephew, Corey G. Mullen and wife, Claire; great-niece, Sadie G. Mullen; great-nephew, Ace J. Mullen; and the love of her life, David Bernier.
Condolences may be made: adcockfuneralandcrematory.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lella's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -