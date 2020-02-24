|
Lella Denise Raymes Moore
Fayetteville—Ms. Lella Denise Raymes Moore, 52, passed away in Cape Fear Valley Medical Center with loving family members by her side on Friday, February 21, 2020.
Denise is preceded in death by her parents, James Luther Raymes and Frazier Ruth Hall Raymes.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at 1:00 PM in the chapel of Adcock Funeral Home. Interment will immediately follow in LaFayette Memorial Park. A visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the service from 12:00 noon until 12:45 PM.
Surviving is her sister, Rene? R. Mullen and husband, Phil Mullen; daughter, Rhonda Ruth Moore; son, Patrick Leamon Moore II; nephew, Corey G. Mullen and wife, Claire; great-niece, Sadie G. Mullen; great-nephew, Ace J. Mullen; and the love of her life, David Bernier.
Condolences may be made: adcockfuneralandcrematory.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020