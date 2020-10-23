Lena Milholen PrivetteFayetteville—Lena Milholen Privette, 100, of Fayetteville, NC died on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. She was born on May 12, 1920 in Davie Co., NC to the late Hebert Milholen and Lena Wellman Milholen.She was preceded in death by her siblings and her husband, William C. Privette and is survived by two sons, William H. Privette (Karen), and Andrew W. Privette (Sherry); six grandchildren, Heath Privette (Heather), Rebekah Butcher (Brock), Ian Privette (Janna), Scott Privette (Maizy), Stephen Privette and Allison Privette; six great-grandchildren.Due to COVID-19, no services will be held at this time.Services are entrusted to Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory, Inc.