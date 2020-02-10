|
Lena Pearl Langley
Roseboro—Roseboro
Mrs. Lena Pearl Langley, 55 of Roseboro passed away on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 at her home.
The funeral service will be held at 8:00 PM Wednesday, Feb. 12 at Butler Funeral Home in Roseboro with Rev. William Hall officiating. The family will receive friends from 7-8 PM Wednesday prior to the service.
Mrs. Langley was a native of Cumberland County, the daughter of Donnie Gilbert and Doris Truma Wiggins Hollingsworth. She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Toby Hollingsworth. She worked as a personal care giver.
She is survived by four daughters, Renea Anderson (Zain Alghaithi) of Roseboro, Nikki Davis (Thad Cook) of Roseboro, Jessica Anderson of Roseboro and Caitlin Locklear (Angus) of California; three sisters, Diane Brookhouse (Freddie) of Fayetteville, Susan Stobb (Brad) of Fayetteville and Charlie Lord (John) of Parkton; brother, Donnie Wayne Hollingsworth (Margaret) of Galax, VA; thirteen grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro Street, Roseboro.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020