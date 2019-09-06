|
Lenward "Len" Brewington
Hope Mills—Lenward Brewington, 66, passed away Thursday September 5, 2019. He was born February 19, 1953 in Robeson county, North Carolina to Henry Cummings and Maglean Brewington.
Len leaves behind two daughters, Nicole Jones and her husband Danny of Ellsworth, ME; Dana Brewington of Charlotte, NC; mother, Maglean Bullard; two sisters, Theresa Kashner of Hope Mills, NC and Carol Faircloth of Supply, NC; two brothers, Winford Bullard of Fayetteville, NC and Larry Brewington of Mt. Clemens, MI; two grandsons, Eric and Jacob. Len was preceded in death by his father, Winford Bullard and one sister, Annette Jenkins.
A Celebration of Life will be held Monday September 9, 2019 at 3:00 at the Galilee Freewill Holiness Church in Fayetteville, NC with a visitation one hour prior, the Reverend Jerry Groves officiating. The family requests that in Lieu of flowers please make a donation in Len's name to the Parkinson's Foundation.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019