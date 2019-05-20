Home

Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
(859) 341-7800
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Pius X Church
348 Dudley Rd.
Edgewood, KY
View Map

Leo Manley

Leo Manley Obituary
Leo Manley
Crestview Hills—Leo P. Manley passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the age of 71 years. Survived by his beloved wife, Patricia C. Manley; sons, Daniel (The late Renata Pranger) Manley, Ryan (Jessica) Manley and Meghan (Therese) Todtenbier; grandchildren, Rylin, Isabella, Kyla and Henry; sister, Marguerite (Vincent) Wishrad and brother, Patrick (Gayle Weinheimer) Manley. Leo was an Army veteran that served during the Vietnam Conflict where he became a Bronze Star recipient. Visitation Wednesday, May 22nd at Middendorf Funeral Home 3312 Madison Pk. Ft. Wright, KY 41017. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. Thursday, May 23rd at St. Pius X Church 348 Dudley Rd. Edgewood, KY 41017. Interment Kentucky Veteran Cemetery North in Williamstown, KY. Sympathy may be expressed by a memorial donation to, Ralph Fulton VFW 4435 Dixie Hwy. Elsmere, KY 41018. Online condolences at, www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 20 to May 21, 2019
