Leola Hughes
Fayetteville—On July 18th, 2019, Leola Coleman Hughes, age 84, passed away in Port Canaveral, Florida while on her family reunion vacation cruise. Leola was born and reared in Bessemer, Alabama. She graduated from Dunbar High School. After graduation, Leola moved to Warren, Ohio to live with her sister. She worked and trained at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren as a Nursing Assistant. Leola loved her work and enjoyed helping people. Her future husband, Glenn C. Hughes, was in the military stationed at Camp Atterbury, Indiana. They fell in love and married at a chapel on Camp Atterbury. After some years, they moved to Fort Bragg/Fayetteville, North Carolina where she raised their five children and cared for her Dad. Leola loved to travel and traveled all over the world as a military wife and mother, living many years overseas in Germany and the Panama Canal Zone. She worked mostly on the military installations at their Post Exchanges as a Supervisor. She later worked at the Fort Bragg Credit Union on the installation as a Customer Service Representative. Leola then took a better job working for the Quick Stop Convenient Store chain in Spring Lake and Fayetteville, North Carolina, first as a Store Manager, then District Supervisor over several stores, and later as one of their Auditors. After Leola raised her five children and they graduated from high school and went on to college, she retired. Although retired, she still sought ways to help other people, so she opened and operated a successful home daycare business for over 20 years before she decided to retire again. While operating the daycare, Leola cared for and loved hundreds of children, many who still came to visit her up until her transition. After her first retirement, she wanted to know more about her parent's families and to bring them together. So, Leola founded and hosted the first Coleman–Crocheron Family Reunion, in 1990 and the annual family reunions are still growing and going strong. Leola loved her family and to travel, she traveled with her family reunions all over the United States. She also was a member of the Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church where she served as an usher on Mt Olive's Usher Board for over 10 years. "Queen Leola", as she is affectionately called by her family, had a wonderful smile that could light up a room. Her bright smile, loving heart, and friendly positive disposition will be missed by all.
A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 1PM at Mt Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 118 Johnson Street, Fayetteville, NC 28303.
Leola was preceded in death by her parents, her four sisters, and her brother; former spouse, Glenn Sr., and her two sons, Glenn II and Leo Nardo. She is survived by her two daughters, Sharon of Fayetteville, NC and LaFonya (Mike) of Valrico, Florida, and son, Gregory of Fayetteville, NC; daughters-n-law, Mina of Irvine, CA and Chestine of Lawrenceville, GA; eleven grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other extended family members residing all over the world.
